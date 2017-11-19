× Girls on the Run- 5k culminates 10 week program in Hershey

DERRY TWP., Dauphin County, PA. — 51 teams of girls in 3rd through 8th grade from Dauphin, Cumberland, Perry and Lebanon Counties braving the cold and wind to celebrate their 10-week Girls on the Run journey with a 5K event at Hersheypark Stadium. Family members and friends on hand cheered as the 1,500 participants triumphantly crossed the finish line alongside their coaches and running buddies who have guided and encouraged them from week 1.

Bringing together all the teams from across the Greater Harrisburg area connects the girls to a sense of their collective impact and deep belonging to the regional GOTR movement. They have learned to accept and celebrate what makes them unique. To embrace their differences and find strength in their connections. To let their Star Power shine.

The goal of Girls on the Run is to teach third- to fifth-grade girls life, social, psychological and physical skills that inspire them to build lives of purpose, connect to their peers and their potential and set and accomplish big dreams.

SOURCE; Girls on the Run press Release