Girls on the Run wraps up 10-week program with 5K race at Hersheypark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TWP., Dauphin County, Pa. -- It wasn't the perfect day for a run, but Sunday's windy conditions didn't stop hundreds of girls from competing in their first 5K race.

Girls from Cumberland, Perry, Lebanon and Dauphin counties gathered at Hersheypark Stadium for the Bi-Annual Girls On the Run Race.

"Girls On the Run" is a 10-week after school program that teaches girls life skills, and prepares them for their first 5K.

"We are teaching them to be uniquely fierce and how to celebrate what makes them different and embrace what connects them. We're teaching them skills to support each other," said Gillian Byerly, Executive Director of Girls On the Run, Capital Area.

Many of those skills are taught with running. "Girls On the Run" also hold summer camps and financial aid is available for families who may need it.