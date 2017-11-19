Organizations team up in York to distribute Thanksgiving meal boxes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York, Pa. - 250 volunteers and two organizations worked together Saturday to prepare and pack 2,500 Thanksgiving food boxes ahead of this week's holiday.

The boxes will help nearly 6,000 people be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner that includes a turkey and all the trimmings. Families were able to preregister for the donation and able to pick up their boxes Saturday. Meanwhile, the remaining boxes will be delivered Sunday.

The event was organized by LifePath Ministries and Catholic Harvest Food Pantry. It's the first time both organizations collaborated and say teamwork made this year's event a success. They hope there will be other non-profits interested in joining them next year.

While the boxes are on their way to families, the organizations say they are still collecting donations. Individuals or businesses interested in donating can drop off items at LifePath's Food Donation center, 367 W. Clarke Avenue, York.