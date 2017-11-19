Police seek help identifying Gold’s Gym credit card theft suspect

SUSQUEHANNA TWP., Dauphin County, PA. — The Susquehanna Township Police are seeking the identity of the man in these surveillance pictures. On November 9th at approximately 5:45 p.m. the suspect allegedly stole credit/check cards from two different lockers at Gold’s Gym on Linglestown Road. The suspect then proceeded to use those cards for multiple purchases at local retail establishments. If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any relative information they are asked to contact Detective Lee Tarasi at 717-909-9259 or ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com. All tips are kept confidential.

