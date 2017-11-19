× Shippensburg wins back-to-back National Championships in Field Hockey

LOUISVILLE, KY. — With a 4-1 victory over the Long Island University-Post pioneers, Shippensburg University Raiders are again Division II National Champions in Field Hockey. The Raiders built a 4-0 lead and held on to win their second straight title.

Madison Scarr scored first for the Raiders with an assist from Jazmin Petrantonio. The score was 1-0 at the half.

Petrantonio found the net herself to open the scoring in the second half. Brooke Sheibley and Rosalia Cappadora also scored.

It is the first national title defense across all sports in school history.