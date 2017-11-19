× Suspect sought in death of western PA police officer

NEW KENSINGTON, Westmoreland County, Pa.– Pennsylvania State Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw.

Investigators have issued an arrest warrant for 29-year old Rahmael Sal Holt. They believe he is the man who shot and killed 25-year old Shaw on Friday night, after a traffic stop turned into a foot chase. Holt is considered to be armed and dangerous. A $43,500 reward is being offered for information leading to Holt’s arrest and conviction.

As the search for Holt continues, funeral arrangements have been announced for Officer Shaw. A viewing for friends will be held Monday and Tuesday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., and also from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Officer Shaw will be laid to rest Wednesday morning at Mount Saint Peter Church in New Kensington at 10:00 a.m.

Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all Commonwealth flags at the Capitol complex and throughout Westmoreland County to fly at half-staff to honor Officer Shaw.