Thieves steal dirt bikes in North Codorus Twp

North Codorus Twp., York County, PA. — Southwestern Regional Police are investigating theft of dirt bikes that occurred on two consecutive days in North Codorus, Twp. On November 13th, in the 5100 block of Bentz Road, a red colored 1984 Honda 250 four wheeler and a red colored 2012 Coolster 125 dirt bike were stolen. Then, on November 14th, in the 5500 block of Lehman Road, a red colored 2007 Baja Dirt Runner DR90 was stolen. The theft on the 14th was during daylight hours, and required the thieves to walk to the front porch and cut a chain that secured the dirt bike. Anyone with information is asked to please call Southwestern Regional Police at 717 225-1333.

SOURCE: Southwestern Regional Police Dept