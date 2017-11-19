× Upper Allen Twp burglary

UPPER ALLEN TWP., Cumberland County, PA. — The Upper Allen Township Police are investigating a burglary that occurred in the afternoon hours of Wednesday, November 15th or Thursday, November 16th at a residence in the 2100 block of Bradford Drive. It is believed that the suspect entered the home through an open garage door and removed property.

Residents are being reminded to keep their homes and vehicles secure and to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: http://www.upperallenpolice.com.

Source: Upper Allen Twp. Police Dept