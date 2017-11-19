× York County man dies after suffering burns from chainsaw fire

ALLENTOWN, PA. — A Warrington Twp., York County man is dead, after suffering severe burns from a chainsaw fire. David Baker, 68, was using the chainsaw on his property Thursday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the Lehigh Valley Hospital early Friday morning.

State Police say the death has been ruled an accidental fire and accidental death. No further details are being released at this time, but a news release is expected this week.

According to the Lehigh County Coroner’s report, Baker’s death resulted from 85% full thickness burns due to a chain saw explosion.