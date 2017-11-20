× 16-year-old charged as adult following York City shooting

YORK — A 16-year-old male was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in York City.

Temile Faison is charged as an adult with aggravated assault, possession of firearm by a minor, firearms not to be carried without a license and simple assault, court documents state.

The shooting occurred just before 1:30 p.m.

York City Police responded to the 200 block of Union Street following reports of a shooting that left a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg, the affidavit says.

The victim told police that he and Faison got into an argument at a residence on Union Street. The two then walked outside, which is where Faison displayed one of two pistols he had concealed, according to the affidavit. The victim added Faison shot at him four times — he was struck in the leg once.

The affidavit states that a tourniquet was required to stop the loss of blood until the victim could be treated at York Hospital’s Trauma Center.