Bomb threat forces early dismissal at Harrisburg High School
HARRISBURG — A bomb threat forced an early dismissal Monday at Harrisburg High School’s John Harris Campus, school officials announced.
Students were dismissed at 11:45 a.m. School staff was relocated to the Lincoln Administration building until the high school building was cleared. School officials say the situation is under control; police are currently checking the campus with bomb-sniffing dogs.
Parents and guardians were notified via the school district’s Messenger Notification System, school officials say.
Students, parents and staff will be updated once the building has been cleared.
