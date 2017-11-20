× Bomb threat forces early dismissal at Harrisburg High School

HARRISBURG — A bomb threat forced an early dismissal Monday at Harrisburg High School’s John Harris Campus, school officials announced.

Students were dismissed at 11:45 a.m. School staff was relocated to the Lincoln Administration building until the high school building was cleared. School officials say the situation is under control; police are currently checking the campus with bomb-sniffing dogs.

Parents and guardians were notified via the school district’s Messenger Notification System, school officials say.

Students, parents and staff will be updated once the building has been cleared.