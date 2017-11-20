Book your flights and hotels: MLB clubs release full Spring Training schedules
Miss it yet?
Good news: The wait is ALMOST over.
Today, the 30 Major League Baseball clubs released their full 2018 Spring Training schedules.
Here’s a look at the teams around the area:
Baltimore Orioles
Stadium – Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, Fla.
February 23 to March 25
Click here for Baltimore’s full Spring Training schedule.
Philadelphia Phillies
Stadium – Spectrum Field, Clearwater, Fla.
February 22 to March 27
Click here for Philadelphia’s full Spring Training schedule.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Stadium – LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.
February 23 to March 27
Click here for Pittsburgh’s full Spring Training schedule.
Washington Nationals
Stadium – The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, Fla.
February 23 to March 27
Click here for Washington’s full Spring Training schedule.