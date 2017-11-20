× Book your flights and hotels: MLB clubs release full Spring Training schedules

Miss it yet?

Good news: The wait is ALMOST over.

Today, the 30 Major League Baseball clubs released their full 2018 Spring Training schedules.

Here’s a look at the teams around the area:

Baltimore Orioles

Stadium – Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, Fla.

February 23 to March 25

Click here for Baltimore’s full Spring Training schedule.

Philadelphia Phillies

Stadium – Spectrum Field, Clearwater, Fla.

February 22 to March 27

Click here for Philadelphia’s full Spring Training schedule.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Stadium – LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.

February 23 to March 27

Click here for Pittsburgh’s full Spring Training schedule.

Washington Nationals

Stadium – The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, Fla.

February 23 to March 27

Click here for Washington’s full Spring Training schedule.