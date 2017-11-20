Breezy and sunnier days ahead; dry through Thanksgiving

BREEZY DAYS AHEAD: Breezy conditions continue this morning, in addition to chillier air. Readings fall into the lower to middle 30s under partly clear skies. There’s more clouds to the west and northwest, with even lake effect snow showers and flurries. It’s a breezy start too. Wind chill values feel like the 20s at times. Sunshine increases during the afternoon once the wind direction shifts, and then the clouds break apart. It’s still breezy, with readings in the middle 40s. The overnight period is quiet, and the winds lighten a bit. Skies are mostly clear. Expect temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday is a milder day with plenty of sunshine. Expect readings to bounce fast into the lower to middle 50s. It’s still a bit breezy. The next system quickly swings through late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Aside from an early shower, the busiest travel day of the year poses no weather issues for Central PA. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine, with breezy conditions and temperatures in the 40s.

THANKSGIVING FORECAST: There’s a bit of a chill for the Thanksgiving forecast, otherwise the weather is quiet for the holiday. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Afternoon temperatures reach the lower 40s after a frigid start in the 20s. The overnight period isn’t as cold, but many spots still fall into the 20s. Bundle up for any Black Friday shopping! The rest of Friday turns a bit milder, with temperatures pushing the 50 degree mark by the afternoon. Clouds start to build during the overnight period.

EXTENDED HOLIDAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK:​ The next system brings the chance for a few afternoon showers on Saturday. There should be plenty of dry time, especially during the morning. Skies are partly sunny, and it’s a bit breezy again too. Cold air rushes in behind this system, bringing a potent burst of cold air. Expect temperatures in the 30s to near 40 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. There’s some flurries, and winds are quite gusty.

Have a great Monday!