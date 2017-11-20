× City of Harrisburg, Capital Region Water open bids for playground renovations

HARRISBURG – The City of Harrisburg and Capital Region Water recently posted the Select Playground/Park Renovation Project on PennBid (https://www.ebidexchange.com) to solicit bids for renovations to four city parks.

The parks and playgrounds are located at the following sites: Royal Terrace, Penn & Sayford, Cloverly Heights, and Norwood and Holly.

Companies interested in bidding may submit proposals for one as many of the projects as they would like.

Officials will hold a pre-bid meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at Capital Region Water’s conference room, 100 Pine Dr., Harrisburg. Although the pre-bid meeting is not mandatory, interested bidders are strongly encouraged to attend.

Questions should be submitted through PennBid. Information about the projects and bidding also is available at http://harrisburgpa.gov/.

For more information, contact Joyce M. Davis, Director of Communications for the City of Harrisburg, at jdavis@harrisburgpa.gov or at 717 255 3015.