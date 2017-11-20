× Driver wanted for Oct. hit-and-run that injured Lancaster County bicyclist arrested

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 23-year-old Willow Street man has been charged in a hit-and-run accident involving a 14-year-old bicyclist on Oct. 14, Southern Lancaster County Regional police say.

Ryan Robert Dettrey, of the 200 block of Erb Avenue, is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, failure to give information and render aid, and failure to file immediate notice of accident to police.

Dettrey was arraigned before District Justice WIlliam Benner. Bail was set at $25,000.

According to police, the incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Millwood Road, between Long Lane and Schultz Road in Pequea Township. The victim and another juvenile were riding bicycles with inadequate lighting north on Millwood Road. The victim was traveling north in the southbound lane, while the other juvenile was traveling north in the northbound lane.

Police say Dettrey was driving north in his vehicle when he swerved to avoid the juvenile in the northbound lane. But he struck the victim, who suffered serious injuries. Police say Dettrey initially stopped and gave a blanked to the victim, then returned to his vehicle and drove away.