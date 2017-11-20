× Elizabethtown man accused of burglary, stealing gun and change jar

ELIZABETHTOWN — An Elizabethtown man is facing several charges after police say he broke into a residence and stole a rifle and a jar of change.

Elizabethtown police say Nathan D. Koach, of the 300 block of Lemon Street, was arrested in connection to the incident, which happened shortly after 6 p.m. last Thursday. According to police, officers responded to a burglary call on the 300 block of East Cherry Street, where the victim told them a white male in a gray and black jacket had fled from the residence after breaking in.

Officers located Koach, who matched the victim’s description, walking nearby. After being questioned by police, Koach allegedly admitted to breaking into the residence and taking a rifle and a jar of change.

Police later determined that Koach allegedly attempted to enter another house on the same block.

Koach was charged with burglary, attempted burglary, theft of a firearm, and loitering and prowling at night. He was arraigned remanded to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.