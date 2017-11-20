× Former Chambersburg substitute teacher accused of inappropriate involvement with student

CHAMBERSBURG — A former substitute teacher in the Chambersburg Area School District is charged with institutional sexual assault after having inappropriate contact with a female student, according to Chambersburg police.

Connor E. Weibley, 22, of Shippensburg, was charged Friday after an investigation into his involvement with the student, police say. He remains in Franklin County Prison after he was unable to post bail, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 28.