Give Local York set for May 2018

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The York Federal Fellows Alumni have announced the launch of Give Local York, the first 24-hour give event in the county’s history.

The event will be held on May 4, 2018.

The goal is to turn York County’s community into a celebration of generosity that benefits hundreds of nonprofit organizations.

For the first year of the event, the York Federal Fellows Alumni is hoping to have 200 participating nonprofits raising $1 million in 24 hours.

According to the annual YorkCounts indicators, charitable giving in York County in 2015 reached $18,266,446. That’s an average of $41.25 per each of the 442,867 York Countians.

Interested nonprofits, event sponsors and donors can visit www.givelocalyork.org for more information and to sign up for event updates and participation news.