× High School Football: District 3 and PIAA playoff results, schedule

Last weekend’s District 3 football playoffs were highlighted by one of the most stunning upsets in years, if not ever: Governor Mifflin’s 26-14 takedown of top-seeded Harrisburg, the top-ranked team in the state and a member of one high school football website’s national top 100.

Taking advantage of the rainy weather conditions that muted the Cougars’ passing game, the Mustangs rallied from an early 14-0 deficit by scoring 26 unanswered points. Fullback Isaac Ruoss lugged the ball 38 times for 175 yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Kamron Wolfe’s second rushing TD of the game — a 1-yard plunge with 9:49 left in the third quarter — gave Mifflin the lead for good.

The Mustangs advance to the District 3 championship, where they will face another powerhouse: Manheim Central, which ran its record to 12-0 with a 21-20 victory over L-L League arch-rival Cocalico in the other semifinal.

Central and Mifflin will square off Friday at 7 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium.

In other District 3 and PIAA action:

CLASS 6A

Cumberland Valley 28, Hempfield 7

Manheim Township 28, Wilson 14

The top-seeded Eagles will face the No. 2 Blue Streaks for the District 3 championship on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium. Cumberland Valley is seeking its 12th district title.

CLASS 4A

Berks Catholic 48, East Pennsboro 7

Bishop McDevitt 47, Lampeter-Strasburg 17

The undefeated Saints will try for their second straight Class 4A title and their third straight championship overall after rolling to another lopsided victory in the semifinals. Bishop McDevitt is seeking its sixth district title since 2010.

Berks Catholic and McDevitt will face off Friday at 1 p.m. in Hersheypark Stadium.

CLASS 3A

Middletown 49, Wyomissing 0

The Blue Raiders captured their second straight district title last Thursday, and now embark on their quest for a PIAA championship. Middletown will face District 2 champion Scranton Prep (12-0) Friday at 7 p.m. at Bethlehem Stadium.

CLASS 2A

Dunmore 35, Newport 6

District 3 champ Newport’s season came to an end in the first round of the PIAA playoffs at the hands of the undefeated District 2 champs Friday night. The Buffaloes finish with a 10-2 record.

CLASS 1A

Steel-High 45, Wyalusing 7

The District 3 champion Rollers advanced to the state quarterfinals by dominating District 4 champ Wyalusing, and now face Tri-Valley League and District 11 champion Williams Valley. The Vikings moved on with a 44-25 triumph over Old Forge.

Steel-High and Williams Valley meet Friday at 7 p.m. at Milton Hershey High School.