Lancaster man facing charges after allegedly assaulting Uber driver, threatening to kill wife

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to kill his wife and assaulting an Uber driver.

Edward Poorman, 40, is facing charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threats.

On November 19 at approximately 1:40 a.m., police and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to a residence in the 1700 block of Lititz Pike for a report of an injured person after a fight.

Shortly after, personnel received a second call from an Uber driver who reported that he had been assaulted at the Lititz Pike address.

When EMS personnel arrived on the scene, they began walking up to the residence when a man, later identified as Poorman, came from behind the house and displayed a handgun.

Poorman allegedly fired 3-4 shots into the ground, prompting EMS personnel to flee back to their vehicle and leave the area while notifying police of the incident. They were not injured.

Upon police arrival, Poorman immediately surrendered, and the handgun was recovered nearby.

An investigation revealed that a male Uber driver had picked up Poorman’s wife in Lancaster City and was driving her to the Lititz Pike residence, where it was necessary for the driver to help her with getting into the home.

As the driver was attempting to help, Poorman came out of the house and began to fight the driver.

The fight left both parties injured and the driver fled the scene in his vehicle and called police.

Poorman’s wife told police that once she was inside the house, he pointed a gun at her head and threatened to kill her.

Poorman is currently being held at Lancaster County Prison.

This investigation is continuing. Any person with information on the incident is asked to contact the Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401 ext 0.