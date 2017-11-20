× Police: Approximately 70 handguns stolen from Kinsey’s Outdoors Sunday night

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation is underway into a burglary that occurred Sunday night at a family-owner archery, hunting, firearms and fishing retailer.

According to Northwest Regional Police, approximately 70 handguns were stolen from Kinsey’s Outdoors, a family-owned archery, hunting, firearms and fishing retailer.

Police were dispatched to the Mount Joy business at 9:17 pm. and arrived on scene four minutes later. Officers found the glass doors damaged, the release says. It was discovered that the suspects had fled the scene prior to their arrival.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Northwest Regional Police at 717-367-8481.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.

Editor’s Note: The date of the burglary has been changed from Saturday, November 18 to Sunday, November 19 following an updated Northwest Regional Police report.