× Reward for information on suspect in Det. Sean Suiter’s fatal shooting increased to $250,000

BALTIMORE — Law enforcement officials have increased the reward for information on the suspect accused of murdering Baltimore homicide detective Sean Suiter last week as the search for the man continues.

The reward is now $215,000, law enforcement officials say.

We still need your tips. You can remain anonymous. Please call 1-800-CALL-FBI or any of the other tiplines. @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/OuKLHbWMrn — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) November 20, 2017

Suiter, a resident of Conewago Township, York County, was shot and killed while attempting to interview the suspect during the follow-up to a homicide investigation last Wednesday.