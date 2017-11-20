× Saquon Barkley takes home his 6th weekly Big Ten award of the season

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State running back Saquon Barkley has earned another weekly award from the Big Ten.

Barkely was voted Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week after racking up 224 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in the Nittany Lions’ 56-44 victory over Nebraska Saturday.

It’s the sixth Big Ten award and fourth offensive accolade of the season for Barkley — the most in a single season in Big Ten history.

Barkley registered 158 rushing yards and 66 receiving yards for against Nebraska. With his three rushing touchdowns, Barkley broke the 46-year-old Penn State career rushing touchdowns record of 38, set by Lydell Mitchell (1969-71). His 158 rushing yards boosted his senior total to 1,057 yards to make him just the second player in program history with three 1,000-yard seasons in his career, joining Evan Royster (2007-10).

Barkley posted his 14th career 100-yard rushing game and his fourth career three-touchdown performance. With six catches against Nebraska, Barkley broke the Penn State season receptions record by a running back. His 46 catches top the previous mark of 41 set by Larry Johnson in 2002.

The No. 10-ranked Nittany Lions visit Maryland Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network to close out the regular season.