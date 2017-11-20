× State’s annual crow dispersal program in the area of the capitol complex will begin tonight

HARRISBURG — If you hear any loud booms in the area around the state capitol over the next few weeks, don’t be alarmed.

The Department of General Services announced Monday that it will use exploding shells and whistling devices in the area around the capitol building tonight as part of its annual crow dispersal program.

The program will continue over the next few months, the department said. Every day, between the hours of 5 and 9 p.m., the loud booms and whistles will attempt to encourage the crows to leave. It will continue until the crows have been effectively dispersed, the department said.

The public is being made aware to prevent any unnecessary alarm when the program begins.

The crow dispersal program helps reduce slipping hazards for pedestrians due to the increased amount of crow waste that can accumulate on sidewalks — especially in wet weather. The program also helps reduce the damage that can be done by crow waste to exterior of the buildings throughout the Capitol Complex.

Pennsylvania Capitol Police will use the U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved method of discharging exploding shells and whistling devices to deter crows from roosting. The use of these methods is non-lethal and not harmful to people, crows, other animals or the environment.

For more information, visit the DGS Capitol Complex Crow Dispersal Program webpage.