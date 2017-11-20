× Two men facing charges after allegedly attempting to enter unknown home while drunk

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Two men are facing charges after one mistakenly tried to enter a home while drunk.

Tanner Solarczyk, of Johnstown, and Kyle Flick, are facing charges for the incident.

On November 19 around 1:00 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of N. Washington St. in Shippensburg for a report of an intoxicated person attempting to enter a house through a side door.

Upon arrival, police found that a resident of the home confronted the intoxicated person, later identified as Solarczyk, and held him on the ground at gun point.

It was found that Solarczyk had mistaken the house for his friend’s home and attempted entering before being taken into custody.

Solarczyk is facing charges of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and had a BAC of .333%.

Flick, who was with Solarczyk at the time of the incident, was also taken into custody and charged with public drunkenness.