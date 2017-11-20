Two men facing charges after allegedly robbing Sheetz, fleeing police in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Two men are facing charges after an armed robbery of a Sheetz store and attempting to flee police.

Seth Hummel, 26, and Joshua Nye, 35, are facing armed robbery charges among other related offenses for their roles in the incident.

On November 18 around 3:30 a.m., police responded to the Sheetz store located in the 3200 block of Ritner Highway in West Pennsboro Township.

Upon arrival, police learned that Nye entered the store, acted as if he was making the purchase before threatening the teller and demanding money.

After obtaining the money, the suspect fled the store with a getaway driver.

Police reviewed the store’s security footage, and found that the suspects fled in a yellow Chervolet Cobalt.

Around 4:30 a.m., the suspect’s Cobalt was located and police attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

However, the suspects fled, beginning a pursuit.

After 3 miles, the suspect’s vehicle was stopped and both Hummel and Nye were taken into custody.

In addition to the armed robbery and other offenses, Hummel was also charged with DUI.

Both men are currently in Cumberland County Prison.