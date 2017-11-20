× West York police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ accused burglar

WEST YORK — Police are seeking a York man accused of entering a residence in West York, displaying a handgun and firing as he left.

Eric T. Banks, 37, of the 1200 block of Wellington Street, is charged with burglary, carrying a firearm without a license, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. West York police say he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen driving a silver Mercedes SUV bearing PA registration KBV1498.

Anyone with information on his immediate whereabouts is asked to call 911. If you have additional information about the shooting or Banks, you may call West York Borough Police at 717-854-1975.