Westmoreland police seeking man accused of fatally shooting officer

NEW KENSINGTON, Westmoreland County — Police are continuing to search for the man they say shot and killed a New Kensington Police Officer Friday night.

Ramhael Sal Holt, 29, remains at large after police say he fatally shot and killed Officer Brian Shaw. Holt is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds, according to police.

PA Crime Stoppers added $10,000 to the reward for information leading to Holt’s arrest, bringing the total reward to $53,500. Please contact 911 with information.