Wilkes Barre man accused of prowling, attempted burglary at Lower Paxton Ford dealership

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — A Wilkes Barre man was arrested after police say he illegally entered a business on Jonestown Road and stole a pickup truck last Thursday.

According to Lower Paxton Township police, officers responded to Hoffman Ford on the 5200 block of Jonestown Road at 11:30 p.m. after someone activated an alarm. Security cameras showed a white male with a flashlight entering a restricted area of the business, getting into a newer model white F350 pickup truck, and leaving the area, police say.

Responding officers observed a vehicle matching the description traveling westbound on the 4600 block of Jonestown Road and performed a traffic stop. They found Chris Planutis and a female acquaintance inside.

After further investigation, Planutis was taken into custody and charged with criminal attempted burglary, loitering and prowling at night time, and driving under a suspended license. He was arraigned, and bail was set at $75,000.

Planutis was committed to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of bail.