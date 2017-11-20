× York-based IT consulting firm collecting items for Hospice of Central PA

YORK — A York-based IT consulting firm is collecting items for two programs of Hospice of Central Pennsylvania as part of its Give BIG, Give Back campaign.

Business Information Group (BIG) is asking for scrapbooking and crafting supplies as well as Giant, Home Depot and Lowe’s gift cards.

The supplies will be used by campers creating memory books at Camp Dragonfly, a free-of-charge weekend bereavement camp for children and teens who have experienced the death of a family member, while the gift cards will cover costs for homemade meals and landscaping needs at the Carolyn Croxton Slane Residence, which provides 24-hour hospice care to individuals who are unable to remain at home.

“As strong believers in supporting our community, we’re proud to gather supplies that will directly benefit the individuals impacted by Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, especially as this has a personal connection for one of our employees,” said Scott Dolmetsch, CEO and co-founder of BIG. “We’re grateful to this organization and so many others that provide much-needed support to individuals in our community.”

Items will be collected now through November 30 and can be dropped off at Business Information Group, 156 N. George St., York, PA 17401, during regular business hours.

Scrapbooking supplies needed include:

Cardstock

Construction paper

Patterned paper

Glue dots/glue sticks/double-sided tape/mounting squares

Markers

Crayons

Colored pencils

Calligraphy pens

Scissors standard/design

Embellishments: Washi tape, stickers, etc.

Scrapbook kits

Scrapbook albums

Scrapbook page protectors/inserts

Gift cards to art stores (AC Moore, Michael’s, Hobby Lobby, etc.)

The Give BIG, Give Back campaign is a yearlong initiative in which employees are involved in giving back to a local organization each month in 2017.