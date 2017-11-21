× 2 firefighters injured while battling flames at a York County home

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two firefighters were injured while fighting flames at a home in Lower Chanceford Township Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. at a residence on Hunter Mill Road, fire officials say.

Both firefighters were taken to the hospital — one had a hand injury while the other suffered an ankle injury, fire officials add.

One person was home at the time of the blaze but made it out safely.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.