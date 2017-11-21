Annual York City Turkey Trot will close several streets downtown on Thursday

YORK — The annual running of the York City Turkey Trot will close several streets in downtown York Thursday morning.

The race will begin at 9 a.m. on the 200 block of West Market Street. Runners will travel east on Market Street, south on George Street, west on Springettsbury Avenue, south on Pershing Avenue, looping through the York College Parking lot, then north on Newberry Street, east on Jackson Street, north on Pershing Avenue, around Penn Park, north on Beaver Street, and west on King Street to the finish line, which is on the 200 block of King Street.

There will be delays on the race route from 8:45 to 10:30 a.m. Market Street and King Street at Penn Street will be closed as early as 6:30 a.m., as will Newberry Street from Philadelphia Street to Princess Street.

Vehicular traffic should use Philadelphia Street for westbound travel, Princess Street for eastbound travel, and Duke Street for northbound travel. George Street will be closed to vehicular traffic for a short period until runners turn onto Springettsbury Avenue.

There will be no parking on Market Street from Penn Street to Pershing Avenue on the day of the race as well as on King Street from Penn Street to Pershing Avenue.

Motorists are encouraged to exercise patience and use extra caution due to the large number of participants who will be attending this event. Please watch for runners and pay attention to the officials directing traffic in these areas.