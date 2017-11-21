× Baltimore man arrested after Franklin County Drug Task Force raid of Antrim Township home

ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, Franklin County — A Maryland man was arrested and charged with two felony drug counts after members of the Franklin County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a suspected drug distribution point at a residence in Antrim Township last Thursday, the task force announced Tuesday.

James Lewis Eldridge (a.k.a. “Weezy”), of Baltimore, is charged with criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after police say he was distributing heroin from a home on the 13000 block of Grant Shook Road. An investigation determined that local heroin users allowed Eldridge to set up shop in the home to distribute heroin.

During a search of the home, police seized a quantity of heroin and packaging and distribution parapernalia, a quantity of U.S. currency and personal use paraphernalia that allegedly belonged to residents of the home.

Eldridge was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge David Plum and jailed on $250,000 bail.

Agencies involved in the investigation: Franklin County District Attorney’s Office, PSP Troop H Vice and PSP Chambersburg Patrol, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Chambersburg Police Department, and the Washington Township Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other drug activity occurring within Franklin County is asked to contact the FCDTF at 1-800-344-3127 or by email at tips@drugtaskforce.org. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through our website: http://www.drugtaskforce.org. All information provided is confidential and callers may remain anonymous if they wish.