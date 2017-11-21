× CBS fires Charlie Rose over sexual harassment allegations

CBS has fired news anchor Charlie Rose over allegations of sexual misconduct, according to a tweet from CBS News President David Rhodes.

NEW: CBS News terminates Charlie Rose following allegations of sexual misconduct. "There is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace," says CBS News President David Rhodes. pic.twitter.com/CPgVRjsvXJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 21, 2017

Rose, the host of CBS This Morning, was suspended Monday after eight women came forward accusing him of sexual harassment and assault. The women worked with or wanted to work with Rose on his PBS program from the 1990s through 2011.