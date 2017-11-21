CBS fires Charlie Rose over sexual harassment allegations

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Broadcast journalist Charlie Rose enters Avery Fisher Hall to attend the memorial service of Walter Cronkite Setpember 9, 2009 in New York City. Legendary CBS newscaster Walter Cronkite, often called "the most trusted man in America", died in New York at the age of 92. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Broadcast journalist Charlie Rose enters Avery Fisher Hall to attend the memorial service of Walter Cronkite Setpember 9, 2009 in New York City. Legendary CBS newscaster Walter Cronkite, often called "the most trusted man in America", died in New York at the age of 92. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
CBS has fired news anchor Charlie Rose over allegations of sexual misconduct, according to a tweet from CBS News President David Rhodes.
Rose, the host of CBS This Morning, was suspended Monday after eight women came forward accusing him of sexual harassment and assault. The women worked with or wanted to work with Rose on his PBS program from the 1990s through 2011.