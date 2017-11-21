× Coatesville woman facing charges after damaging ex-boyfriend’s vehicles, kicking officer in chest during arrest

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Coatesville woman is facing charges after allegedly damaging her ex-boyfriend’s vehicles and resisting arrest.

Jasmin Perkins, 40, is facing charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness, and criminal mischief for her role in the incident.

On October 7 at approximately 2:50 a.m., police responded to a home in the first block of N. Reamstown Road in East Cocalico Township for a report of a female trespassing.

Upon arrival, police spoke with Perkins, who refused to leave the residence. Perkins appeared to be intoxicated at the time.

She allegedly damaged vehicles belonging to her ex-boyfriend by slashing tires, placing sugar in the gas tank and spray painting one of the vehicles.

The amount of damage caused is estimated to be about $2,300.

When police attempted to take Perkins into custody, she kicked one of the officers in the chest.

Perkins was arrested and transported to Central Arraignment.