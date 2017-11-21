60-year-old man take to hospital with serious injuries after crash involving school bus in Dover Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A 60-year-old man was taken to the hospital after an accident involving a school bus.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. along the 4900 block of Davidsburg Road near West Canal Road in Dover Township.

An initial investigation found that a minivan was traveling westbound on Davidsburg Road when it crossed the center line of the roadway and collided with the eastbound school bus.

The 60-year-old driver of the minivan was entrapped in his vehicle and was extricated and transported to York Hospital with serious injuries.

The bus driver was transported to Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

There were 9 middle or high school students on the bus as well as 4 children. None of them were hurt in the incident, and were checked on scene by EMS. Parents of the affected children have been notified by the school district.

The investigation into this crash continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department through our tip line at 717.467.TELL(8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.

The Dover School District released this statement on the incident:

At approximately 0728 on 11.21.17 Dover Area School District bus N10 carrying nine high school and intermediate school students was involved in an accident with another vehicle. The nine students on the bus were cleared at the scene by EMS. The students that were on the bus contacted their parents and returned to school to be checked further by our school nurses at which point they either returned to class or were permitted to go home.