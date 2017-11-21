× Final commonwealth vehicle auction of the year will be held Dec. 5 — just in time for the holidays

HARRISBURG — Just in time for the holiday shopping season, the commonwealth will have its final vehicle auction of the year on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at Manheim Keystone Auto Auction in Grantville, the Pennsylvania Department of General Services announced Tuesday.

More than 300 vehicles will be up for public purchase at the auction, which will held starting at 10 a.m. at the Grantville auction site, on 488 Firehouse Road.

A selection of motorcycles from Suzuki and Yamaha will be available for bidding, along with vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies. Some of those vehicles include:

a 2014 Jeep Cherokee Laredo

a 2011 Dodge Nitro

a 2010 Ford Escape

a 2007 Toyota Highlander

a 2007 Toyota Camry LE

a 2005 Chevrolet G35000 EX

a 2003 Audi A4 3.0L

State agency vehicles — pick-up trucks, sedans, SUVs, utility vehicles, police interceptors — no longer used by the commonwealth from manufacturers such as Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Jeep, GMC and more will also be available for purchase.

All vehicles will be available for public in-person inspection at the auction site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, December 1 through Monday, December 4.

Registration for the auction opens at 8 a.m. and closes at noon on the day of the auction. Buyers may purchase with cash or certified funds in the form of money order, cashier’s check, certified check or bank check — made payable to “Manheim Central Penn Auto Auction.”

This is the final vehicle auction of six scheduled for 2017.

For more information on this auction, payment conditions and a complete listing of vehicles, visit the DGS Auto Auction Information page.