Harrisburg International Airport will host 18 puppies for stressed-out travelers to hug

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg International Airport has come up with a novel way to help travelers reduce their holiday traveling stress: puppies.

From 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, the airport will host 18 puppies from Susquehanna Service Dogs, stationing them at three locations. The puppies will be available for petting and hugging for guests who might need some help handling the stress that comes from traveling for the holidays…or those who just might need some comfort from a furry friend.

The event is also intended to raise awareness of the Susquehanna Service Dogs program.