Man accused of pulling out BB gun, shooting friend in head

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 19-year-old man faces charges after allegedly injuring a friend with a BB gun.

The incident occurred Monday night at a home in the 300 block of North College Street. Carlisle Police received a report of the assault on Tuesday.

According to police, 19-year-old Donte Koser was with some friends in the residence when he pulled out a BB gun and shot the victim in the head from close range. Police add that Koser prevented the victim from seeking immediate medical attention.

Koser was arrested at an address on Grandview Court.

He is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, unlawful restraint, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.