Mild Tuesday with plenty of sunshine; chilly but dry through Thanksgiving

BREEZY WITH SUN: Another breezy day is ahead, but Tuesday features plenty of sunshine. It’s another chilly start, with readings in the upper 20s to middle 30s under mostly clear skies. Tuesday afternoon is a milder one with plenty of sunshine. Expect readings to bounce fast into the lower to middle 50s. It’s still a bit breezy, with gusts as high as 20 miles per hour. The next system quickly swings through late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Overnight lows fall into the middle 30s to lower 40s. Aside from an early shower, the busiest travel day of the year poses no weather issues for Central PA. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine during the morning, but sunshine increases fast. There’s breezy conditions and temperatures in the 40s.

THANKSGIVING FORECAST: There’s a bit of a chill for the Thanksgiving forecast, otherwise the weather is quiet for the holiday. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Afternoon temperatures reach the lower 40s after a frigid start in the 20s. The overnight period isn’t as cold, but many spots still fall into the 20s. Bundle up for any Black Friday shopping! The rest of Friday turns a bit milder, with temperatures pushing the 50 degree mark by the afternoon. Clouds start to build during the overnight period.

EXTENDED HOLIDAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK:​ The next system brings the chance for a few afternoon showers on Saturday. There should be plenty of dry time, especially during the morning. Skies are partly sunny, and it’s a bit breezy again too. Afternoon temperatures are in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Cold air rushes in behind this system, bringing a potent burst of cold air. Expect temperatures in the 30s to near 40 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. There’s some flurries, and winds are quite gusty. Monday is still quite chilly and breezy. There’s a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures are near 40 degrees again.

Have a great Tuesday!