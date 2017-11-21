Most Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores extending hours during holiday season
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) today announced that most Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across the commonwealth will open for extended hours during the upcoming holiday season, to provide customers additional shopping opportunities and convenience.
Through December, Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will adjust their hours to accommodate customer demand. Many will open earlier and remain open later. Stores in rural communities will open on days they may typically be closed.
People are encouraged to check the hours of local stores by visiting www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com, which will be updated daily, or downloading the Fine Wine & Good Spirits apps for iPhones and Android phones.
Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be open on Christmas Eve (Sunday, Dec. 24), with all stores closing by 6 p.m. On New Year’s Eve (Sunday, Dec. 31), most stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
All Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day 2018.
For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.
Source: Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board