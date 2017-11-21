Most Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores extending hours during holiday season

People are encouraged to check the hours of local stores by visiting www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com, which will be updated daily, or downloading the Fine Wine & Good Spirits apps for iPhones and Android phones.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be open on Christmas Eve (Sunday, Dec. 24), with all stores closing by 6 p.m. On New Year’s Eve (Sunday, Dec. 31), most stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day 2018.

For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

Source: Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board