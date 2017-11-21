N. Middleton Township police seek donations for family that lost everything in house fire Monday night

NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — North Middleton Township police are accepting donations of gift cards, clothing and unwrapped toys for a family that lost everything in a house fire Monday.

Police say the family escaped the fire unharmed, but lost all of their possessions, including their vehicle.

“It’s always a devastating loss at any time of year, but even more so now that the holiday season approaches,” the police department said in its announcement.

The clothing sizes for the family are:

Male, age 4: Clothing size 5T; shoe size 11

Male, age 7: Clothing size 9 (husky), large shirts (loose fit); shoe size 1 1/2. Likes trains, monsters, and trucks

Male, age 9: Clothing size 9 (regular); shoe size 3. Likes arts and crafts

Adult female: Small/medium shirts; size 4-5 pants; shoe size 6

Adult male: Large shirt; size 33 pants; shoe size 8.5-9