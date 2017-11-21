× No charges filed after several dozen elementary school students dropped off at wrong location in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– An investigation has been completed after several dozen elementary school students were dropped off at the wrong location.

On November 17, an incident occurred at 28th and Walnut Streets where several elementary school students got off the school bus at the wrong location.

A substitute school bus driver had taken a different route to the regular bus stop at N. 28th and Ludwig Streets and the students exited the bus.

There were to have been four other stops after this stop, but instead, all of the students got off at this stop.

A number of parents realized something was wrong, and helped students cross busy streets and get to their homes.

After completing the investigation, it has been determined that no criminal conduct occurred.