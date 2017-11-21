PA hunters donate venison to charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa - Pennsylvania hunters are sharing their harvest ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The hunters donated deer meat today in Harrisburg as part of the state's Hunters Sharing the Harvest program. The donated meat will provide more than half a million servings of ground venison to people at food banks, soup kitchens and pantries across the Commonwealth.

"Thanks to the Pennsylvania hunters, that extra deer makes that difference. And with so many people getting food assistance, it's nice that the Pennsylvania hunters can get some credit for doing something for those who need some help in their community," said John Plowman, Executive Director, Hunters Sharing the Harvest.

Hunters who want to donate venison to the program can learn more by visiting the Hunters Sharing the Harvest website.