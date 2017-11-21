PA Turnpike projects more than 3.5 million cars over Thanksgiving holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- The PA Turnpike Commission is projecting more than 3.5 million cars will travel the Turnpike over the 6-day Thanksgiving holiday period.

Officials say Tuesday and Wednesday are the most popular days to travel, with roughly 725,000 cars expected both days. They advise motorists the busiest times to travel are from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The least traveled day is Thursday on Thanksgiving.

To help decrease congestion, Turnpike officials say they will halt all construction and maintenance over the 6-day period and open all lanes on the Turnpike.

Officials are urging motorists to make sure everyone in the car is buckled up and not to drive distracted. To report an accident or emergency, they urge motorists to dial *11.