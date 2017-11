× “Police incident” prompts lockdown of Downey School in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — An elementary school in Harrisburg is on lockdown, school district spokeswoman Kirsten Keys tells FOX43.

Police are on the scene of Downey School, which is located in the 1300 block of Monroe Street.

The call came in around 3:40 p.m. and was called a “police incident,” Dauphin County dispatch says.

In a tweet from the City of Harrisburg, reports of shots fired at the elementary school are false.