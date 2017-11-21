Police seek help in identifying 3 Lancaster County retail theft suspects

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are seeking help from the public in identifying three suspects in a retail theft Nov. 10 at a Lancaster outlet store.

According to East Lampeter Township police, the suspects worked together to remove several shirts from a display in the Tommy Hilfiger store on the 100 block of Tanger Avenue, placing them in a bag and exiting the store without paying. The total loss is estimated at $540.

Police say the suspects were all in their 20’s. One of the male suspects had his hair in a bun. The female suspect had silver hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Lampeter Township police at (717) 291-4676.