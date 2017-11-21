Report of shots fired prompted lockdown of Downey School in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — An initial report of shots fired in the area of the Downey School prompted a lockdown of the Harrisburg elementary school Tuesday afternoon.
Harrisburg Police say teachers heard gunshots, leading to the school being placed on lockdown around 4:15 p.m. to ensure the safety of students.
An investigation determined that the reports were false.
Additional police will be escorting students from school when after-school activities end around 6 p.m., the City of Harrisburg release states.