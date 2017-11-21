× Report of shots fired prompted lockdown of Downey School in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — An initial report of shots fired in the area of the Downey School prompted a lockdown of the Harrisburg elementary school Tuesday afternoon.

Harrisburg Police say teachers heard gunshots, leading to the school being placed on lockdown around 4:15 p.m. to ensure the safety of students.

An investigation determined that the reports were false.

Reports of a shots fired at Downey Elementary School are false. There has been no shooting at the school. A teacher and 2 parents heard gunshots in the area, and the Principal placed the school on lockdown to ensure students were safe. — City of Harrisburg (@thecityofhbg) November 21, 2017

Additional police will be escorting students from school when after-school activities end around 6 p.m., the City of Harrisburg release states.