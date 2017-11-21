Search warrant leads to arrest, drug charge for York City man

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A search warrant served Thursday night in York City led to the arrest and eventual drug charge against a 49-year-old man.

Juan Rivera is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver heroin.

Investigators of the York County Drug Task Force served the warrant at a residence in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, which was later determined to be Rivera’s.

A press release, issued by the York County Judicial Center, states that investigators found over 1,500 bags of packaged heroin and $4,500 in cash. Rivera as well as other family members were present during the search.

Investigators determined that Rivera would drive to New Jersey on a weekly basis to acquire the heroin and return to York County, where he conducted his distribution operation, the release states.

Rivera is currently incarcerated at the York County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.