State Rep. John McGinnis set to leave hospital after suffering moderate stroke

ALTOONA — Rep. John McGinnis (R-Blair) is scheduled to be released from UPMC Altoona today after being admitted to the hospital with stroke-like symptoms on Saturday, according to a release from his office.

Subsequent tests confirmed McGinnis had suffered a moderate stroke, according to the release.

McGinnis is reportedly in good spirits and expected to make a full recovery, according to his doctors.